Taiwan reports four imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported four imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,380.

No local infections or virus-related deaths were reported, the CECC added.

The four imported cases are all male, aged between 30 and 50. They had traveled from the U.S. (case 16487), the Philippines (case 16488), England (case 16489), and Indonesia (case 16490).

They arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 18 and Oct. 24 and all had submitted negative test results taken three days prior to them boarding their flights.

As of press time, 16,380 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,737 imported cases, 14,589 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 110 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 847 people have died.