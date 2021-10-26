CECC advocates for Medigen to be approved by US authorities

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Tuesday that they are continuously working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) to have U.S. authorities recognize Medigen (高端) as an authorized vaccine.

According to CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), since September 2021, MOFA has frequently communicated with the U.S. in an attempt to persuade them to include Medigen into their list of approved vaccines.

With Medigen vaccines not yet being recognized as an approved vaccine by the US, many have questioned whether this would mean Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), both of whom received Medigen vaccines, would be hindered when entering the U.S.

To this, Chuang again stressed that MOFA is coordinating with the US so that high-ranking officials in Taiwan can still travel to the US for important events.

Meanwhile, Chuang also urged the public to register for their vaccines as the 12th round has now begun with more Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccines made available.