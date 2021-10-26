Taiwan’s offshore wind ambitions within reach say ECCT and GWEC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Policymakers, offshore wind leaders, port authorities, and supply chain stakeholders gathered in Taipei on Tuesday for the “Global Offshore Wind Energy Summit – Taiwan (GOWST) 2021 (全球離岸風電產業高峰會-台灣線上論壇).”

The event, organized by the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) with the support of Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC), aims at powering the growth of Taiwan’s well-positioned offshore wind market in Asia Pacific Region

Speaking at the international conference, Vice Premier Sheng Jong-chin remarked that “Taiwan’s offshore wind power promotion has achieved remarkable results. So far, two wind farms have been completed, and the local supply chain capacity established.”

In addition to completing the planned wind farm construction, Taiwan will continue to promote the Round 3 zonal development to ensure the supply of green power required for manufacturing exports, according to Sheng who expressed hope that Taiwan will “deepen exchanges with international partners to join the Asian market in the near future.”

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said that “Offshore wind power is an important key to achieving net-zero carbon emissions in Taiwan. In order to ensure that offshore wind power meets the target as scheduled by 2025.”

Against this backdrop, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部) has formulated an epidemic prevention plan to assist wind farm construction personnel to come to Taiwan, Wang added.

On the premise of prioritizing epidemic prevention, however, Taiwan aims to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the progress of wind farm construction, she continued. “We hope that we can continue to have good interaction with global partners in the future to jointly promote the development of offshore wind power in Taiwan.”

In his opening remarks, ECCT Vice Chairman Giuseppe Izzo explained that “the next phase of offshore wind energy development in Taiwan will require overcoming the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic as well as Taiwan’s upscaling Taiwan’s port infrastructure.”

“The pandemic has shown us that Taiwan needs to speed up the renewable energy build-out in order to decrease reliance on imported fossil fuels and increase its energy security.

But there are also great business opportunities for regional cooperation and in new business areas, such as producing green hydrogen using wind energy,” he added.

According to MOTC Deputy Minister Chi Wen-jong, offshore wind power is now a focus of Taiwan’s energy policy. MOTC not only provides lands and wharves for turbine assembly, transportation, and component manufacturing but also wishes to increase the participation of the domestic shipping and maritime engineering industry, through the participation of TIPC and MOTC MPB.

Ben Backwell, CEO at GWEC, commented, “Taiwan will continue to be an Offshore Wind leader in Asia. Its success has inspired other Asian countries to deploy offshore wind as part of their green energy transition.”

Following its success, Taiwan will need to develop a long-term infrastructure strategy, especially the ports, to accommodate the huge volume of offshore wind projects in the pipeline and prepare for next-generation technologies such as sector coupling of wind-based hydrogen production, he continued.

According to GWEC Market Intelligence’s latest market outlook, Taiwan is positioned to be the largest offshore wind market in Asia, excluding mainland China. Taiwan’s offshore wind power generation capacity is expected to reach 15GW over 10 years between 2026 and 2035.

As a result, Taiwan is projected to support the creation of over 20,000 jobs and attract around US$30 billion in inward investment by 2025. By 2035, the investment is expected to reach US$90 billion and create an estimated 57,000 jobs, transforming Taiwan into a green leader in the region.