PGA Tour heads from Japan to Bermuda in slow week for golf

PGA TOUR

BUTTERFIELD BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Southampton, Bermuda.

Course: Port Royal GC. Yardage: 6,828. Par: 71.

Prize money: $6.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.17 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brian Gay.

FedEx Cup leader: Sam Burns.

Last week: Hideki Matsuyama won the Zozo Championship.

Notes: This will be a full FedEx Cup event for the second straight year because the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai has been canceled. That means the winner earns an invitation to the Masters. … Four players in the 130-man field currently are eligible for the Masters … The field does not feature anyone from the top 20 in the world. The highest-ranked player in Bermuda is Patrick Reed at No. 24. … Guido Migliozzi of Italy, who tied for fourth in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, is playing on a special foreign exemption. … The field features four former major champions in Reed, Danny Willett, Graeme McDowell and Jason Dufner. … More than a dozen players have withdrawn since the commitment deadline, some from the 50-and-older set such as Robert Allenby, Shaun Micheel and Tommy Armour III. Also withdrawing as an alternate was Oma Uresti. … Among the alternates who got in was Olin Browne. … Matt Fitzpatrick of England is the only Ryder Cup player in Bermuda. … This is the second of three straight PGA Tour events held outside the United States.

Next week: Worldwide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.



LPGA TOUR

Last week: Jin Young Ko won the BMW Ladies Championship.

Next tournament: Pelican Women’s Championship on Nov. 11-14.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.



EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Jeff Minther won the Mallorca Golf Open.

Next week: Portugal Masters.

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.



PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Bernhard Langer won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Next week: TimberTech Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.



OTHER TOURS

Ladies European Tour: Dubai Moonlight Classic, Emirates GC (Faldo), Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Defending champion: Minjee Lee.

Korean LPGA: SK Networks Seoul Economic Daily Ladies Classic, Pinx GC, Seogwipo, South Korea. Defending champion: Hana Jang.

Japan Golf Tour: ISPS Handa Gatsu-n to Tobase, Miho GC, Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: New event.

Japan LPGA: Mitsubishi Electric/Hisako Higuchi Golf Tournament, Musashigaoka GC, Saitama, Japan. Defending champion: Yuna Nishimura.

