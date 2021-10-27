Flames use 4-goal outburst in 1st period to beat Devils 5-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane had two of Calgary’s four goals in the first period, and the Flames extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Milan Lucic, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Flames. Calgary backup goalie Dan Vladar made 27 saves.

Pavel Zacha had two goals and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils.

Nico Daws allowed three goals on seven shots in his second career start before being lifted in favor of Scott Wedgewood, who finished with 20 saves.

The Flames have won all four games on their current road trip, which concludes with a matchup at Pittsburgh on Thursday. The Devils were completing a season-opening five-game homestand in which they won three times.

The victory was the seventh straight for Calgary over New Jersey. It was the first meeting between the teams since Nov. 7, 2019, when the Flames won 5-2 in Calgary.

Calgary improved to 3-0-0 against Metropolitan Division teams and 4-0-0 at teams from the Eastern Conference thus far this season.

Lucic opened the scoring at 6:35 of the first. Sprung on a pass by defenseman Eric Gudbranson, Lucic skated in alone down the left wing and rifled a shot past Daws for his first goal this season. Defenseman Oliver Kylington, playing his 100th career game, assisted.

Mangiapane made it 2-0 at 10:08 with an unassisted goal.

Lindholm increased the lead to 3-0 on the power play with his seventh of the season at 12:10 .

At that point, Daws, a rookine, was lifted after allowing three goals on seven shots in his second career start. Daws was coming off a 2-1 overtime win over Buffalo on Saturday in his NHL debut.

With the goal, Lindholm’s points streak reached six games. Rasmus Andersson and Johnny Gaudreau assisted.

Mangiapane greeted Wedgewood with his second goal of the game and seventh this season to make it 4-0 at 12:56.

The Flames outshot the Devils 10-4 in the first period and 12-9 in the second.

Zacha scored New Jersey’s first at 7:01 of the second, his third of the season.

In the third, Tkachuk made it 5-1 with a power-play goal at 11:18, with assists to Lindholm and Sean Monahan.

Mercer scored his second of the season at 11:51, before Zacha scored his second of the game on the power play at 16:59 to complete the scoring.

Vladar won for the second time this season.

WELCOME BACK

The Devils gave Flames forward Blake Coleman a video tribute early in the first period. The 29-year-old Coleman was a fan favorite in his four seasons with the Devils. He was traded to Tampa Bay in February 2020 and went on to win two Stanley Cups with the Lightning. He signed a six-year, $29.4 million contract with the Flames in July.

SCRATCHES

The Devils continued to be without forward Jack Hughes, who suffered an upper body injury against Seattle on Oct .19. New Jersey also scratched goaltender Jonathan Bernier, forward Marian Studenic and defenseman Christian Jaros. Calgary scratched forward Brad Richardson and defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Michael Stone.

UP NEXT

Flames: Visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night in the last game of a five-game trip.

Devils: Visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.