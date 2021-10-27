移工禁止入境全台大缺工　沈榮津：下個月有望開放｜Taiwan plans for migrant worker re-entry in November

【看CP學英文】今年5月因應本土疫情升溫實施邊境嚴管，暫緩所有外籍移工入境，致使全台大缺工，衝擊長照、製造業和營造業工程。

In May 2021, in response to the rise of the local epidemic, stricter border control was implemented to suspend the entry of all foreign migrant workers, resulting in a major shortage of workers throughout Taiwan. The policy not only affected the long-term care sector, but also the manufacturing and construction industries.

適逢近期疫情回穩，重啟移工入境呼聲高，立委劉建國近日舉行座談會，邀請行政院副院長沈榮津、勞動部常務次長陳明仁、勞動部勞動力發展署長蔡孟良及經濟部工業局副局長楊志清，共同與廠商研討解決缺工的問題。

In light of the pandemic being relatively controlled in Taiwan, and the high demand for reopening the entry of migrant workers, Legislator Liu Chien-kuo (劉建國) recently held a seminar and invited Deputy Minister for the Executive Yuan, Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), Vice Minister of the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) Chen Ming-ren (陳明仁), Deputy Director-General of the Workforce Development Agency, MOL, Tsai Meng-liang (蔡孟良), and Deputy Director-General of the Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部) Yang Chih-ching (楊志清), to discuss with manufacturers how to solve the problem of labor shortages.

會中，沈副院長表示，若疫情持續控制穩定，下個月將有望開放移工，但須規劃完整配套措施。

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Shen said that as long as the epidemic continues to be under control, it is expected that borders can be opened for migrant workers next month, but complete supporting measures must be planned.

勞動部已通盤規劃外國人入境配套防疫措施，包含讓完整施打兩劑疫苗者優先入境、入境前須辦理PCR檢測且結果為陰性、登機前一人一室隔離處所等，同時也要強化入境後的自主健康管理。

The MOL has already planned a comprehensive package of preventive measures for foreigners entering the country, including giving priority to those who have received two complete doses of vaccines, requiring PCR testing and negative results before entering the country, and isolating premises for one person in one room before boarding the plane, as well as strengthening independent health management after entry.

這些措施將儘速與各來源國協調，並送指揮中心核定後公布實施。⠀

These measures will be coordinated with other countries as soon as possible and sent to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) for approval before being announced and implemented.

此外，考慮到東南亞疫情較嚴峻、再加上印尼未來將實施零付費政策，民間也敦促政府洽談新來源國家合作意願。

In addition, considering the seriousness of the epidemic in Southeast Asia and the “zero placement fee” policy to be implemented in Indonesia in the future (migrant workers won’t have to pay their placement or training fees), the public also urged the government to discuss the willingness of other countries for future collaboration with Taiwan.

除了目前的泰國、菲律賓、印尼、越南等國外，若有其他國家有意願，外交部、勞動部也應該要積極洽談，在符合國家利益下，以平等互惠、相互尊重等原則，開啟合作關係，例如印度已經初步達成良好的合作意願。

In addition to Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam, MOFA and the MOL should actively negotiate with other countries if they are willing to do so, so as to open a cooperative relationship under the principles of equality, reciprocity, and mutual respect in line with national interests.

因應台灣少子化趨勢，沈副院長也透露，現在行政院正在研擬，對於長年具有工作經驗的移工，例如五年以上，可申請為白領或半白領移工，並不受移工配額限制的訴求，將留用在台一定工作期間且具一定技術能力的移工，轉換身分為中級技術人力，續留台工作。

Regarding the declining birth rate in Taiwan, Deputy Minister Shen also revealed that the Executive Yuan is now planning a proposal to allow migrant workers with long working experience, such as those with more than five years of work experience, to apply for white-collar or semi-white-collar jobs.

These migrant workers would not be subject to the migrant workers’ quota restrictions; thus, Taiwan can retain migrant workers who have worked in Taiwan for a certain period of time and have certain technical skills, change their status to intermediate technical manpower, and allow them to continue to work in Taiwan.