疫情加劇移工心理壓力　多數看護工感覺「被貼標籤」| Migrant workers feel more stigmatized during pandemic

【看CP學英文】台灣70萬外籍移工對我國的經濟做出不少貢獻，但卻仍長年忍受不少負面標籤和污名，疫情下社會氛圍也更加不友善。

Taiwan’s 700,000 foreign migrant workers have contributed a lot to the country’s economy, but they have still experienced stigma and being negatively labeled for years, and the social atmosphere has become even more hostile under the epidemic.

近期，台大醫院醫師陳宜明、陳錫中與移工非營利組織One-Forty一起展開合作調查發現，家務移工在疫情下普遍都有感受到「被標籤化」和「污名化」的感覺，甚至因此心靈飽受煎熬，出現睡眠問題或其他焦慮症狀。

A recent survey conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital doctors Chen I-ming( 陳宜明)and Chen Hsi-chung (陳錫中) in collaboration with a migrant workers’ non-profit organization One-Forty found that domestic migrant workers generally felt “labeled” and “stigmatized” by the epidemic, and even suffered from mental anguish, sleep problems and other anxiety symptoms.

疫情大幅影響民眾生活型態，造成失業等經濟問題，又因居家隔離等措施使人產生孤立感，全球各國都有研究發現，疫情下民眾精神狀況出現問題的情形變得更為普遍。

The epidemic has had a significant impact on people’s lifestyles, causing economic problems such as unemployment and a sense of isolation due to measures such as home isolation.

Studies in countries around the world have found that mental health problems have become more common during the pandemic.

對於在社會中本就屬於少數群體的移工而言，從先前失聯移工確診、印尼移工入境確診增多，到苗栗電子廠群聚等事件，都讓社會大眾對於移工的關注度提高，負面討論也隨之增多。

For migrant workers, who are already a minority group in society, previous incidents such as the undocumented migrant workers testing positive for the virus, the increase in the number of confirmed cases of Indonesian migrant workers entering the country, and the cluster infections at the Miaoli electronics factory have raised the public’s concern about migrant workers and increased negative discussions.

媒體報導引述陳宜明說法指出，這項研究希望能了解看護移工疫情下的心理健康是否惡化，並了解相關的憂鬱或失眠情形。

Local Chinese-language media reported that Chen I-ming hopes the study can help them understand whether migrant caregivers’ mental health is deteriorating under the epidemic and to understand the associated depression or insomnia that could manifest.

目前初步調查發現，看護移工在經歷了過去多起群聚染疫的事件後，大多覺得被貼標籤或污名化，心理壓力也隨之增大。

The preliminary survey found that most of the migrant caregivers felt negatively labeled or stigmatized after the cluster infection outbreak, and became more stressed as a result.

移工本身工作就辛苦，又隻身一人在異鄉打拼，疫情下社會排外心理加劇，讓移工身心備感壓力以外，移工同樣面臨疫情下失業、勞動政策轉變等問題。

Most jobs undertaken by migrant workers are hard, and working alone in a foreign country combined with the intensified social xenophobia experienced under the epidemic has made migrant workers feel stressed, physically and mentally.

In addition, migrant workers are also facing problems such as unemployment and changes in labor policies during this difficult time.

再加上疫情資訊相對取得不易、移工對台灣醫療系統不見得熟悉，這都成為疫情下移工壓力增大的潛在因素。

This, coupled with the fact that information about the epidemic is not easily available and migrant workers are not familiar with the Taiwanese medical system, are potential factors that increase the stress migrant workers experience under the epidemic.

目前，包括One-Forty等民間團體都致力於翻譯、轉發疫情即時資訊和移工施打疫苗、就醫等權益資訊，希望一同建構更友善、包容的社會，也讓外界透過疫情更重視外籍移工心理健康。

Currently, non-profit organizations such as One-Forty are working to translate and distribute real-time information about the epidemic and the rights of migrant workers in terms of vaccinations and medical treatment, in the hopes of building a more friendly and tolerant society and making the outside world pay more attention to the mental health of foreign migrant workers through the epidemic.