Eight more imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported eight imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,388.

No local infections or virus-related deaths were reported, the CECC added.

The eight imported cases include seven men and one woman, aged between 20 and 50.

They had traveled from the U.S. (case 16491), Indonesia (cases 16492 to 16494, case 16497), and the Philippines (case 16495, 16496, 16498).

They arrived in Taiwan between Oct. 8 and Oct. 26 and all had submitted negative test results taken three days prior to them boarding their flights.

As of press time, 16,388 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,745 imported cases, 14,589 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 110 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 847 people have died.