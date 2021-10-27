影／大馬人妻挑戰「台版椪糖」DIY！難到崩潰：再失敗就關頻道 | Malaysian YouTuber tries her hand at making Taiwanese ‘Dalgonas’

【看CP學英文】韓國生存劇「魷魚遊戲」紅遍全球，劇集中出現的「戳椪糖」遊戲也因此竄紅，而台灣古早味甜點、台南街邊小食「椪糖餅」因與韓版椪糖相似度高，也順勢掀起熱潮，吸引不少人在家自製。

Korean survival drama “Squid Game” has become a worldwide hit, and the game of picking out shapes from street snack Dalgonas that appeared in the drama has also become popular.

Due to the similarity between Korean Dalgonas and Tainan street food “Dalgona cakes,” it has since attracted many to try their hand at making it at home.

來自馬來西亞的YouTuber「Smalling」就在個人頻道「極限破台語」上挑戰製作台版椪糖，一起來看看吧！

Malaysian YouTuber “Smalling” recently made a Taiwanese version “Dalgona” on her personal channel “Break Taiwanese Limit” (極限破台語).

從馬來西亞嫁來台灣15年的大馬人妻「Smalling」在影片中以台語挑戰DIY台南特產「椪糖」。

In the video, Smalling, who is from Malaysia and has been in Taiwan for 15 years following her marriage to a Taiwanese husband, challenged herself to make the Tainan specialty Dalgona in Taiwanese.

她準備了水、二砂糖和小蘇打粉，首先把一湯匙的糖倒入一個大湯匙中，再加入一些水，放置在酒精燈上煮，一邊攪拌至其煮沸後，移開火源等待其膨脹冷卻即可。

For ingredients, she prepared water, sugar, and baking soda. She first measured out a spoon of sugar, added some water, and placed it on a burner. While it was cooking, she continued stirring until the substance began to boil, then removed it from the heat and waited for it to expand and cool down.

由於糖、水和小蘇打粉的比例不好抓，再加上攪拌速度也須夠快，Smalling在影片中嘗試幾次皆不是很成功，往往膨脹後就向內塌陷，無法做出台版椪糖圓鼓鼓的凸起外觀。

Because the ratio of sugar, water, and baking soda is not easy to grasp, and the mixing speed has to be fast enough, Smalling’s attempts in the video were not very successful, with the snack often collapsing inward after puffing up.

一旁的老公看不下去親自入鏡嘗試，也歷經多次失敗，讓兩人崩潰直呼「再失敗就把頻道關一關」。

Smalling’s husband who stood off to the side, couldn’t bear to see the failed attempts, and later entered the shot himself to try to remedy it. However, the results weren’t much better leading the two to jokingly claim that “if it (the snack) fails again, let’s cancel the channel.”

最終，兩人試驗多次，分別完成了接近成功的製品，並得出幾個製作椪糖的小訣竅：一、水不能加太多；二、要攪拌更久但不能焦；、三、攪拌到泡泡變綿密就加小蘇打粉；四、加完小蘇打粉馬上離火快速攪拌，筷子起來後椪糖就會慢慢澎起來，待其冷卻就可以盡情享用這個便宜又好吃的傳統美食啦！

In the end, the two made several attempts and completed a near-successful product, while also compiling a few tips for making Dalgonas.

First, one should not add too much water. Second, one should stir longer, but avoid scorching the bottom of the pot. Third, one should stir until the bubbles become dense, then add baking soda. After adding baking soda, take it off the heat and stir quickly. When the chopsticks rise, the Dalgonas will slowly puff up, and when it cools down, everyone can enjoy this cheap and delicious traditional food!