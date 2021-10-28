The Latest: Altuve gives Astros first lead of World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 2 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

José Altuve has helped give the Houston Astros their first lead of the World Series.

Bouncing back from the first three-strikeout game of his decorated postseason career, Altuve lined a leadoff double into the left field corner to begin the bottom of the first against Atlanta lefty Max Fried.

Altuve took third on a long fly by Michael Brantley and trotted home on a sacrifice fly by Alex Bregman.

A day after looking lackluster at the plate in a 6-2 loss, the Astros were up 1-0.

José Urquidy fanned three in the top of the first, working around a pair of two-out singles by Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley. A noted strike-thrower, Urquidy threw two balls to Jorge Soler, then got a visit on the mound from catcher Martín Maldonado and shortstop Carlos Correa.

Urquidy regained his rhythm to strike out Soler and escape.

___

7:12 p.m.

The retractable roof of Minute Maid Park was closed during pregame but it was opened less than an hour before first pitch of Game 2 of the World Series on a beautiful 75 degree night in Houston. It’s the first time it has been open this postseason.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Giavanni Walker performed the National Anthem.

Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, who spent his entire 15-year career with the Astros, threw out the first pitch a day after his former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Craig Biggio did the honors.

Nelson Cruz, who just completed his 17th major league season, was presented with the Roberto Clemente Award given annually to a player for his humanitarian efforts. Biggio, who won the award in 2007, presented the award to Cruz.

Houston rapper Paul Wall, wearing a diamond-encrusted grill, wrapped up the pregame festivities by calling out: ‘Let’s play ball.’ The rapper is a lifelong Astros fan and grew up watching the team play in the upper deck of the Astrodome.

___

4:50 p.m.

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton went to Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Wednesday to be examined by Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ankle orthopedic specialist.

Morton’s right fibula was broken by a 102 mph drive off the bat of Houston’s Yuli Gurriel in the World Series opener.

The 37-year-old Morton is expected to sidelined until spring training.

___

3:55 p.m.

Eddie Rosario has been moved to the leadoff spot for the Atlanta Braves against Houston right-hander José Urquidy in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night. Jorge Soler was shifted to the fifth slot after homering off lefty Framber Valdez to lead off the opener.

Rosario, the MVP of the NL Championship Series, was in left field, followed by first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley and Soler at designated hitter.

Right fielder Joc Pederson hit sixth, followed by center fielder Adam Duvall, catcher Travis d’Arnaud and shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Max Fried was on the mound for the Braves, who won the opener 6-2.

___

3 p.m.

The Houston Astros are starting José Siri in center field instead of Chas McCormick for Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves.

This will be the third postseason start and fourth appearance for Siri. The 26-year-old rookie didn’t play in the division series, with McCormick and Jake Meyers splitting time in center field. But he got a chance to contribute in the ALCS and in the World Series with Meyers out with a shoulder injury.

Siri, who made his MLB debut on Sept. 3, will bat eighth.

___

2:15 p.m.

Left-hander Tucker Davidson has replaced injured pitcher Charlie Morton on the Atlanta Braves’ World Series roster.

Major League Baseball announced the move before Game 2 between the Braves and Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

Morton came out of the Braves’ opening 6-2 win in the third inning, an inning after he was struck on the lower right leg by Yuli Gurriel’s 102 mph comebacker. The Braves said during the game that Morton broke his right fibula and will be sidelined until spring training.

The 25-year-old Davidson had a 3.60 ERA in four big league starts this season, all in May and June, after making his debut in the majors in 2020. He was 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA in four starts at Triple-A Gwinnett, making his last appearance on Oct. 3. He missed much of the season with left forearm inflammation.

Davidson has not appeared in any big league postseason games.

___

