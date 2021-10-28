「移工禁足令」宛如「奴工島」　重創台灣國際形象｜Migrant workers’ dormitory lockdown detrimental to Taiwan’s international image

【看CP學英文】台灣自1992年起引進外籍移工，人數逐年增加至今已有70萬人，他們肩負起台灣的長照重擔、創造台灣繁榮的製造業及漁業經濟，卻仍一直受到歧視性制度的壓迫，而這樣的情況更在疫情之下變本加厲。

Since 1992, Taiwan has introduced foreign migrant workers into the nation, and the number has increased year by year. Now, 29 years later, there are around 700,000 migrant workers in Taiwan.

They shoulder the burden of long-term care in Taiwan and create a prosperous manufacturing and fishery economy for the nation, but they are still oppressed by a discriminatory system, and the situation became even worse under the COVID-19 pandemic.

從苗栗移工禁足令到勞動部通過的禁轉政策，都是疫情下移工人權倒退的舉措。

From the lockdown on migrant workers in Miaoli to the ban on migrant worker changing jobs in Taiwan adopted by the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部), all of the measures regress workers’ rights during this already difficult time.

台權會秘書長施逸翔指出，台灣移工、漁工的人權長期受到侵害，這些歧視遇上疫情更是赤裸裸地被搬到檯面上，對台灣國際形象更是一大傷害。

Secretary-general of the Taiwan Association for Human Rights (TAHR, 台灣人權促進會) Shih Yi-hsiang (施逸翔), pointed out that Taiwan has violated migrant workers and fishermen’s human rights for some time now. These discriminations have become even more apparent during the pandemic, which will do great harm to Taiwan’s international image in the long run.

台灣疫情控制得好、積極推動口罩外交，台積電順勢成為全球重要企業，台灣的主體性越來越明確，這些都是疫情期間台灣備受讚譽的進展。

Taiwan had made headlines around the world during the COVID-19 outbreak by keeping the situation under control, promoting face mask diplomacy, and highlighting the importance of Taiwan’s largest semiconductor business, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC, 台積電) to the global enterprises.

All of the above combined led Taiwan to be praised by many for its progress and endurance during the pandemic period.

然而，施逸翔表示，台灣因處理移工問題失當而背上歧視移工的臭名，其中最糟糕的就是苗栗縣政府6月時祭出的移工禁足令。

However, Shih said Taiwan has a notorious reputation for discriminating against migrant workers because of its mishandling of migrant workers, the worst of which was the enforced lockdown imposed by the Miaoli County government in June.

「苗栗電子廠不只有移工確診，本勞也有，禁令卻只針對移工，何況不是所有移工都在電子廠工作，有的家庭看護工要照顧長輩，有外出採買、帶長輩就醫的照顧需求」，施逸翔說，苗栗縣政府在完全不考慮相關衝擊評估的情況下，發布這樣歧視性的禁令，實在非常荒謬，更導致民間企業上行下效，其他縣市私人企業和仲介宿舍也都出現類似情形。

“Miaoli Electronics Factory knew that it wasn’t only migrant workers who tested positive for the virus; many local workers did, too. However, the lockdown was only enforced on migrant workers.”

Shih added that not all migrant workers worked in factories; some were family caretakers who have a real need to go outside to buy food, daily necessities or take elders to seek medical treatment.

He pointed out that it was ridiculous for the Miaoli County government to issue such a discriminatory ban without considering the relevant negative impact, which led to similar situations occurring in different enterprises, dormitories in other counties and cities.

儘管台權會及其他非政府組織第一時間出面抗議，要求指揮中心說明，卻一直到苗栗自己撤回禁令，才收到指揮中心回文，坦言禁令確實侵犯人身自由，也不符合三級警戒規範。

Although TAHR and other non-governmental organizations protested at the time and asked the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) to address the situation, it was not until Miaoli withdrew the ban that he received a reply from the CECC.

According to Shih, the CECC admitted that the ban did violate personal freedom and did not meet the requirements set forth by the level 3 epidemic warning.

但這為時已晚的回文不僅無法改變對移工造成的傷害，也難挽回台灣受損的國際形象，施逸翔直呼：「當時包括歐盟辦事處、法國解放報和衛報等國際媒體都關注、報導此事件，他們都非常困惑台灣為何會出現這樣的狀況。」

However, this late reply cannot remedy the damage that was already done towards migrant workers, nor could it restore Taiwan’s marred international image.

Shih added, “At that time, the European Economic and Trade Office, French Libération (解放報) newspaper, and the Guardian all paid attention to and reported on this incident, as they were very confused why this type of situation would occur in Taiwan.”

事實上，台灣2009年通過「兩公約施行法」，需定期進行國家人權報告審查，2013年的第一次審查中，移工的人權狀況就已被國際審查委員明確指出，要求台灣應盡快修法保障家務移工的勞動權益；2017年，漁工的血汗剝削問題也成為關注焦點。

In fact, Taiwan agreed to implement the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR, 公民政治權利公約) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR, 經濟社會文化權利公約)” in 2009, which requires regular review of national human rights reports.

In the first review in 2013, the human rights situation of migrant workers has been clearly pointed out by the International Review Committee, requiring Taiwan to amend the law as soon as possible to protect the labor rights and interests of domestic migrant workers.

In 2017, the exploitation of migrant fishermen also became the focus of attention.

施逸翔提醒，兩公約第三次審查將於2022年5月登場，從國際審查委員已經提交給台灣政府的議題清單中，可以發現移工議題仍將是審查重點之一，在國際社會不斷關注下，台灣政府必須去回應國際人權標準，才能在國際上立足。

Shih reminded the public that the third review will come about in May 2022. From the list of issues submitted to the Taiwanese government by the International Review Committee, it can be found that the issue of migrant workers will still be one of the focuses of the review.

With all eyes of the international community on Taiwan, we must respond and meet international human rights standards in order to gain a foothold in the international arena, Shih said.

施逸翔表示，「台灣不斷向國際社會說自己是民主自由的人權國家，為了獲得這樣的美名，我們就更應該就法律及政策上給予台灣的外國人相應的保障，並落實完善他們的人權」。

“Taiwan is constantly telling the international community that it is a democratic, free country which protects human rights. In order to earn such a good name, we should give Taiwan foreigners corresponding protection in terms of laws and policies, and implement and improve their human rights,” Shih urged.