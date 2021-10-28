Which countries can you visit if you received Medigen jabs?

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the world, many countries have been rushing to acquire more vaccines as well as extending their respective border control measures for fear of further spread.

As the vaccination rate in Taiwan surpasses 70%, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) has been planning to relax border controls, thus, allowing those who have been vaccinated to travel abroad.

However, the entry regulations vary from country to country, and “authorized vaccines” also differ.

Although around 750,000 Taiwanese have received the domestically-produced Medigen vaccines (高端疫苗) as of Oct. 26, there are currently, only four countries that recognize the vaccine.

At present, only Palau, Indonesia, and New Zealand accept travelers who have been vaccinated with Medigen vaccines.

Palau officials stipulate that you can enter the country with only a “first dose” proof of vaccination while Indonesia and New Zealand require two full doses of the vaccine to enter their countries.

Meanwhile, Vietnam will become the fourth country to accept Medigen vaccines as one of the authorized vaccines, after the new entry regulations come into effect in November. Still, all travelers into the country will need to receive two shots before being allowed in.

However, what about those who have received other vaccines and would like to travel abroad?

If you want to travel to…

The United States

Starting on Nov. 8, the U.S. will accept travelers who have received two doses of vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA, 食藥署) and the World Health Organization (WHO, 世界衛生組).

This means those who have received two shots of Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccines, AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines, Moderna vaccines, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines can enter the country.

Japan

Japan is currently prohibiting foreigners from entering the country for tourism purposes and has suspended entry from certain countries.

As of October, only those who received BNT, Moderna, or AZ vaccines can enter the country.

All inbound passengers (regardless of nationality and vaccination) must submit a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before departure, and undergo another upon arrival.

In addition, passengers who are not fully vaccinated must be quarantined at designated places (homes or hotels) for 14 days.

South Korea

All inbound passengers must receive a COVID-19 test before and after entry, and quarantines for 14 days after arrival.

Since July 1, overseas vaccinators can be exempt from quarantine when entering South Korea (except those who apply two weeks after vaccination in the same country and enter mutated virus countries), but they must be WHO-approved vaccines, such as Pfizer BNT, AZ, Moderna, Jiaosheng, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

Vietnam

Since July 14, the Vietnamese government announced that it will reduce the quarantine period for all arrivals from 21 days to 14 days.

In addition, on Aug. 4, the government added that all travelers who have received two doses of vaccines will only need to quarantine for 7 days upon arrival, and practice self-health management for another 7 days after.

The Vietnamese government also only recognizes vaccines approved by the WHO, the US Centers for Disease Control, the European Medicines Agency, and the Drug Administration of Vietnam.

As of press time, Vietnam recognizes 9 types of vaccines, including AZ, Moderna, BNT, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, and Sinovac. Medigen vaccines are not currently on the list.

Thailand

Passengers who have been fully vaccinated for more than 14 days need to be quarantined for 7 days.

The vaccine types currently approved by the Ministry of Public Health, Thailand include Sinovac, AZ, BNT, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Sputnik V.

Passengers who do not hold a vaccine certificate or have not been vaccinated or have yet to receive a second vaccine shot need to be quarantined for 10 days.

Starting on Nov. 1, the Thai government will allow travelers from 46 low-risk countries and regions, including Japan, China, South Korea, the US and Hong Kong to enjoy quarantine-free treatment if they are fully vaccinated with two doses upon entering the country.

Singapore

Starting on Nov. 1, all who hold long-term work visas (including family members) and student visas must receive a second shot and wait 14 days after receiving the vaccine before entering Singapore.

On October 26, fully vaccinated passengers with long-term and short-term permits and travel history of Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka 14 days before arriving in Singapore can enter the region.

Before boarding, they must submit negative test results taken within 48 hours before their flight.

Singapore currently recognizes BNT vaccines, AZ, Moderna, Covishield, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.