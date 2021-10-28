Taiwan reports six imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported six imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,394.

The CECC added that no virus-related deaths were reported today.

The six imported cases include two men and four women, with their ages ranging between 10 and 50. They traveled from Japan (case 16499), the U.S. (cases 16500, 16501), England (case 16502), Kyrgyzstan (case 16503), and Mongolia (case 16504).

They arrived in Taiwan between Oct. 12 and Oct. 26.

As of press time, 16,394 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,751 imported cases, 14,589 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 110 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 847 people have died.