You don’t need a face mask under these five circumstances in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Thursday that the level 2 epidemic warning will continue from Nov. 2 to Nov. 15, though some virus-prevention policies may be relaxed.

The CECC pointed out that under five circumstances, the public can do without face masks.

First, when engaging in sports and singing indoors or outdoors. Two, when you’re taking personal or group photos indoors and outdoors. Three, when you work in open space areas including fields, fish ponds, or in the woods. Four, when you’re participating in activities in the woods, mountains, or seaside. Five, when you’re in warm/cold springs, in a sauna, at a spa facility, steam room, or are participating in water activities where face masks easily get wet.

The CECC reminded everyone to still carry or prepare masks with them because if related symptoms are displayed or they cannot keep social distance from others, they should still wear face masks.

In addition, the regulations on the limit of participants in large gatherings or events or public areas, including art exhibitions, cultural performances, sports activities, national parks, national scenic spots, and amusement industries will also be abolished.

Taking off face masks temporarily for eating and drinking will also be allowed on trains, high-speed rail, buses, domestic flights and ships, movie theaters, KTVs, MTVs, and internet cafes.

The CECC stated that if there is no escort service for the places that still need to be closed at present (karaoke bars, dance halls, nightclubs, clubs, bars, motels, etc.), they can be opened conditionally, though they need to be in line with epidemic prevention measures.

The health authorities added that they will continue to observe the epidemic situation, moderately relax control measures, and strengthen border monitoring to prevent further spread of the virus.