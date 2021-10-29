台灣漁工血汗剝削受國際關注　施逸翔：恐將衝擊漁業經濟｜Taiwan’s notorious exploitation on migrant fishermen will affect fishing industry

【看CP學英文】台灣是漁業大國，卻屢屢因為漁工血汗剝削、強迫勞動和人口販運等問題遭到國際非政府組織點名，漁獲甚至被列入美國勞動部的「童工及強迫勞動製品清單」，在海外也曾引發抵制運動。

Taiwan has a large fishing industry, but it has been repeatedly called out by international non-governmental organizations because of problems such as exploitation, forced labor and human trafficking.

The catches brought in by migrant fishermen have even been listed in the “List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor” of the US Department of Labor, which has also triggered boycotts overseas.

台權會秘書長施逸翔與《四方報》淺談，台灣遠洋漁船上漁工的血汗工作寫照，以及非政府組織現正努力的方向。

Secretary-General of Taiwan Association for Human Rights (TAHR, 台灣人權促進會) Shih Yi-hsiang (施逸翔) sat down with 4-Way Voice recently to talk about the portrayal of fishermen’s hard work on Taiwan’s offshore fishing boats and the direction of non-governmental organizations’ efforts.

台灣的漁工分為境內聘雇及境外聘雇，境內聘雇多在近海漁船上工作，受到勞基法保障；境外聘雇漁工則在遠洋漁船上工作，一出海就是一年半載，船上漁工都是境外招募、境外聘雇、境外上船，僅靠私人契約規範勞資義務，完全不受勞基法保障。

Fishermen in Taiwan are divided into those who were hired domestically and overseas employment. Those who were domestically employed mostly work on inshore fishing boats and are protected by the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法).

Fishermen hired overseas mostly work on offshore fishing boats. Sometimes, a trip out to sea takes up to a year and a half. Fishermen on board are recruited, hired and boarded overseas. They only rely on private contracts to regulate labor obligations and are not protected by the Labor Standards Act at all.

監察院一項調查就曾揭露，屏東某漁船上的工人月薪最低只有50美金，低廉到令人不敢置信。

An investigation by the Control Yuan recently revealed that the minimum monthly salary of workers on a fishing boat in Pingtung was incredibly low at only US$50.

此外，遠洋漁船經常會出現溢出各國法律管轄的面向，因此更容易出現不法的事件。

In addition, offshore fishing vessels often journey to places where jurisdictions of various countries overlap, so they are more prone to illegal incidents as the laws are unclear.

不只是漁工被血汗剝削，濫捕漁業資源和非法走私、人口販運等情事都很常見，漁工遭到暴力虐待甚至死亡等事件屢見不鮮。

It is not only fishermen who are exploited, but also overfishing of fishery resources, illegal smuggling, and human trafficking are all detrimental activities that need to be stopped. The poor work conditions often culminate in the news of fishermen being violently abused and even dying at sea.

而這樣的剝削情況，最後可能引發海上喋血事件，過去就曾發生漁工不堪血汗勞動，或因精神出現異狀而殺害同船人員，包括「特宏興368號」和「穩鵬號」都是先例，「一個沒有勞動尊嚴的現場就是會發生這些悲劇」。

Such exploitation may eventually lead to bloody incidents at sea. In the past, fishermen who were pushed to the limit sometimes killed people on the same ship because of mental abnormalities, including “Tehunghsing 368 incident” and the “Wenpeng incident”.

“These tragedies will happen when laborers feel they are without dignity,” Shih said.

施逸翔分享，包括台權會等NGO團體的訴求就是取消境外聘雇制度，只要是掛籍台灣的漁船就應該被視為國境的延伸，讓勞基法、職業安全衛生法、人口販運防制法等法規都適用這些漁船。

He shared that the appeal of NGO groups including the TAHR is to cancel the overseas employment system.

As long as it is a fishing boat registered in Taiwan, it should be regarded as an extension of the border, so that laws and regulations such as the Labor Standards Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act (職業安全衛生法) and the Human Trafficking Prevention Act (人口販運防制法) can apply to these fishing boats.

針對那些由台灣人經營投資、卻掛籍在漁業法規鬆散的國家的「權宜船」，民團也要求政府在船靠岸台灣時，要行使公權力進行監管，以避免海上人權侵害的事件。

For those “expedient ships” operated and invested by Taiwanese but logged in countries with loose fishery laws and regulations, non-governmental groups have also asked the government to exercise public power to supervise the ships when they are docked in Taiwan, so as to avoid violations of human rights at sea.

此外，NGO團體也積極倡議漁業署應該開發船上wifi系統，讓漁工受迫時可以即時對外求援、同時與家人保持聯繫，排解海上苦悶的生活。

In addition, NGO groups also actively advocate that the Fisheries Department should develop a wifi system on board so that fishermen can ask for help immediately when they are bullied or abused, and at the same time keep in touch with their families to relieve the stressed life at sea.

同時，台權會也加入「海鮮倡議小組（SWG）」跨國聯盟，攜手印尼關注漁工的民間團體，計畫籌建資訊交流平台，讓雙方即時了解兩國漁工相關的法律及政策調整，也讓印尼漁工在來台前先得知台灣的漁工工作狀況，希望未來也能針對印尼漁工的申訴案件進行協助，並一同倡議台灣與印尼政府改善漁工制度。

At the same time, the TAHR also joined the transnational alliance of Seafood Working Group (SWG,海鮮倡議小組), and joined hands with Indonesian non-governmental organizations concerned about fishermen.

They plan to build an information exchange platform to let both sides know the legal and policy adjustments related to fishermen in the two countries with no time delay and let Indonesian fishermen know the working conditions of fishermen in Taiwan before coming to Taiwan.

In this way, they hope to help Indonesian fishermen appeal cases in the future, and jointly advocate for Taiwan and Indonesian governments to improve the system for fishermen.

施逸翔指出，兩公約第三次審查將於明年5月登場，漁工保障也將成為國際審查委員關注的焦點。

Shih pointed out that the third review of the two “International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights” (ICCPR, 公民政治權利公約) and the “International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights” (ICESCR, 經濟社會文化權利公約) will take place in May 2022, and fishermen’s protection will also become the focus of attention of the International Review Committee.

在國際社會越來越不能容忍強迫勞動漁獲的情況下，台灣政府若再不推動改革，未來台灣漁獲能否進到國際市場都會是個大問題。

With the international community becoming increasingly intolerant of forced labor catches, if the Taiwanese government does not promote reform, it will be a big question whether Taiwan’s catches can enter the international market in the future, Shih said.

「這已經不只是人權形象問題，更涉及漁業經濟發展，台灣政府唯有回應國際人權標準，才能在國際上立足」。

“This is not only a question of human rights image but also involves the development of fishery economy. Only by responding to international human rights standards can the Taiwanese government gain a foothold in the international arena.”