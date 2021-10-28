No. 19 SMU looks to improve to 8-0 in visit to Houston

No. 19 SMU (7-0, 3-0 American) at Houston (6-1, 4-0), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN2).

Line: Houston by 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Houston leads 21-13-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

SMU remains undefeated at 7-0 for the second time in three seasons. Houston is on a six-game winning streak and looking for its first 5-0 start in conference play since 2015. The Mustangs have won two straight and three of the last four meetings between the schools.

KEY MATCHUP

SMU QB Tanner Mordecai against Houston’s secondary. Mordecai leads the nation with 29 touchdown passes. He has completed 71% of his passes (187 of 263) for 331 yards a game. He has at least four touchdowns in five of seven games this season. Houston’s defense ranks 12th in the nation by allowing 173.4 yards passing per game. The Cougars’ defense has six interceptions and returned two of them for touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

SMU: WR Danny Gray leads the team with 38 receptions for 609 yards and seven touchdowns.

Houston: Marcus Jones has played wide receiver, cornerback and has been a returner for the Cougars. Jones has three special teams touchdowns this season, including a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against East Carolina.

FACTS & FIGURES

Gary Wiley leads SMU’s defense with four sacks, and Delano Robinson has a team-high 43 tackles. … The Mustangs’ offensive line leads the nation with 0.29 sacks allowed per game. … Houston freshman running back Alton McCaskill is second nationally among true freshmen with 10 total touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns. … Houston’s defense leads the nation in third down conversion defense, holding opponents to a 23.4% success rate and is second nationally with 4.14 sacks per contest. … The Cougars have one fumble lost this season, which came last Saturday against East Carolina.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25