Another 910,000 doses of BNT vaccines arrive in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Another batch of 910,300 Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccines arrived in Taiwan early on Friday at the Taoyuan International Airport.

This is the tenth batch of BNT vaccines Taiwan received so far, with the ninth arriving yesterday with 902,100 doses.

At present, Taiwan has currently received over 7 million BNT vaccines so far.

The batch of 910,300 BNT vaccines was shipped from Frankfurt Airport in Germany on China Airlines CI-62.

After the customs clearance procedures were completed, the vaccines were directly transported to the designated cold storage logistics center for a follow-up inspection and sealing operations.

Taiwan has purchased 15 million doses of BNT vaccines through the Yongling Foundation under the Hon Hai enterprise, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and the Tzu Chi Foundation.