Jazz put 7 in double figures as Utah routs Houston 122-91

HOUSTON (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and seven Utah Jazz players reached double figures in a 122-91 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Utah is off to its first 4-0 start since the 2006-07 season.

Joining Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Eric Paschall, Hassan Whiteside, Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles also scored in double figures for the Jazz.

Christian Wood led Houston with 16 points and Jalen Green had 13 points on 3 of 16 shooting. He missed all eight of his 3-point attempts. Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun had 14 points.

Houston’s shooting struggled, particularly from behind the 3-point line. The Rockets made just 9 of 44 from beyond the arc, just 20.5%.

Utah, on the other hand, frequently had wide-open looks against Houston’s inexperienced defense and made 16 of 46 for 34.8%. Ingles made 4 of 9 from 3.

Utah owned the perimeter but also had the edge inside, outscoring Houston 46-40 in the paint and outrebounding the Rockets 58-41. Gobert, who entered the game as the league’s leading rebounder with 19.0 per game, led Utah with 14 rebounds in just 28 minutes.

The Jazz led 61-40 at halftime and led by as many as 36 points in the game.

Utah has won five of the past six meetings against Houston.

Houston shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. suffered a left ankle sprain in the second quarter and did not play in the second half. Porter had five points and two assists in 19 minutes.

TIP-INS

Jazz: F Eric Pascall was listed as questionable with a facial infection, but he played 21 minutes and scored 13 points. … Rudy Gay, who has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from a right heel injury, traveled with the team. … Gobert received a technical foul late in the first half.

Rockets: Danuel House Jr. missed the game with a right foot sprain suffered on Tuesday night against Dallas. In his place in the rotation, KJ Martin played 16 minutes and scored four points.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Chicago on Saturday.

Rockets: Visit the Lakers on Sunday for the start of a five-game road trip.