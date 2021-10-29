Five imported cases confirmed in Taiwan, tally at 16,399

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported five imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,399.

The CECC added that no virus-related deaths were reported today.

The five imported cases include four men and one woman, with their ages ranging between 10 and 60. They traveled from the Philippines (cases 16505, 16506), Thailand (case 16507), Malaysia (case 16508), and Russia (case 16509).

They arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 2 and Oct. 27.

As of press time, 16,399 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,756 imported cases, 14,589 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 110 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 847 people have died.