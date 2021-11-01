2021外籍看護最新仲介費規定出爐！仲介討「這些錢」都算違法 | Watch out for these illegal fees targeting migrant workers!

【看CP學英文】我國高齡化現象高，全台長照需求人口達73萬人，然而本國籍看護僅有1.2萬人，為了彌補迫切的缺工，許多家庭尋求外籍看護的協助。

As the birthrate continues to fall in Taiwan, the population’s need for long-term care reaches 730,000; however, there are only around 12,000 domestic nurses available. In order to make up for the urgent lack of jobs, many families seek the assistance of foreign migrant workers.

目前我國的外籍看護已超過26萬，然而大部分的外籍看護除了面臨高工時和低薪的壓力，還有可能被不肖仲介業者欺騙。

At present, there are more than 260,000 foreign caregivers in Taiwan. However, most of them are faced with the pressure of high working hours and low wages and may be deceived by unscrupulous brokers.

究竟哪些費用是合法的呢？ 在台灣，9成以上家庭選擇尋求人力仲介公司的服務，一般來說，申請家庭看護的費用分為三大類，分別是申請外籍看護的仲介費、每個月外籍看護的薪水和保險、健保等其他雜費。

Therefore, the question lies in, what fees do migrant workers have to pay and what fees are illegal? In Taiwan, more than 90% of families choose to seek the services of labor brokers.

Generally speaking, the fees for applying for family care can be divided into three categories, namely, the agency fees for applying for foreign care, the monthly salary of foreign care, and other miscellaneous fees such as life and health insurance.

根據我國法規，仲介公司得向僱主收取登記費及介紹費（仲介費），收費不得超過外籍勞工第一個月的薪資，以家庭看護工為例，即不可超過1萬7千元；法律並規定，仲介可向外國人收取服務費，第一年每月不得超過1800元、第二年不得超過1700元、第三年以上每月不得超過1500元。

According to Taiwan’s laws and regulations, labor broker companies may charge employers registration fees and introduction fees (intermediary fees), which shall not exceed the first month’s salary of foreign workers; for instance, taking family care workers as an example, the fee should not exceed NT$17,000.

The law also stipulates that labor brokers may charge to foreign workers a service fee, which should not exceed NT$1,800 per month in the first year, NT$1,700 in the second year, and NT$1,500 per month in the third year or more.

超過上述費用是違法行為，買工費不在交易成本內，台灣仲介以移工輸出國的名義向雇主收取費用，是違法行為。

To charge for fees exceeding the amount listed above is illegal. As purchase fees (買工費) are not included in the transaction cost, it is illegal for Taiwan labor brokers to collect fees from employers in the name of the country exporting migrant workers.

另外，台灣現行規定移工不需要向仲介繳納「移工仲介費」，也就是另外要給台灣仲介公司「移工仲介費」（俗稱咖啡錢，通常為輸出國給台灣仲介公司的抽成，若有收取多轉嫁給移工。）

In addition, Taiwan’s current regulations do not require migrant workers to pay “migrant workers labor broker fees” to labor broker companies in Taiwan.

The fee (commonly known as coffee money), is usually what the country which exports to migrant workers asks Taiwan labor brokers to pay as commission. Sometimes, labor brokers forward the charge to migrant workers which are also illegal.

為防止仲介公司巧立名目或假借名義向雇主或移工收取額外費用，依照就業服務法明文規範，仲介公司收取費用、項目及金額都由中央主管機關定之，若有超收即違反就業服務法第40條。

In order to prevent labor brokers from charging extra fees to employers or migrant workers under various pretexts or under the guise of the Employment Service Act, the fees, items, and amounts charged by labor brokers are determined by central government agencies. If the fees exceed the required amount, it is in violation of Article 40 of the Employment Service Act.

只要附上檢舉人姓名、檢舉人身分證字號或外僑居留證號碼或護照號碼、聯絡地址或電話。

If you should notice such a violation in occurrence, you can report the issue through government channels, and attach the name of the “informant”, the informant’s ID number or Alien Resident Certificate (ARC, 居留證) or passport number, contact address, and telephone number.

並載明被檢舉人姓名、被檢舉公司（商號）名稱、負責人姓名或營業地址；並填寫涉嫌違法規定的具體事項、違規地點、時間等相關佐證資料或可供調查線索。

You will also need to list the name of the accused person, the accused company’s title, the name or business address of the person in charge.

In addition, you will need to fill in the specific matters suspected of violating the law, the place and time of violation and other relevant supporting materials or clues for investigation.

檢舉案成立後，公部門會寄發獎勵金通知書，並發2萬元檢舉獎勵金。

After the reported case is established, the public department will send a reward notice and gift a reward of NT$20,000.