US gifts Taiwan 1.5 million Moderna vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The United States has gifted Taiwan another 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses recently, eliciting the sincere gratitude of US ambassador Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴).

Hsiao informed her followers on a Facebook post written on Sunday, that she is “once again seeing China Airlines carrying the love of Americans!”

“The second batch of 1.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine is on its way to Taiwan,” she wrote.

Hsiao praised the “good cycle” of the world and the power of kindness, which won’t leave Taiwan out in the cold.

“As we know that a good person and good people will always help each other, we are able to face many challenges with positive energy,” Hsiao wrote.

She stressed that vaccines are hard to come by and expressed hopes that both the US and Taiwan can continue to have close relations and cooperate with each other.

Taiwan Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) added that the number of vaccines donated by the United States to Taiwan has reached 4 million doses, which not only shows “true friendship” between the two nations but also confirms that the US’s support towards Taiwan is “rock solid.”

Chang added that the vaccines are due to arrive in Taiwan on Monday, adding that he is convinced “Taiwan and the United States can work together as democratic partners to overcome the challenge of the epidemic.”