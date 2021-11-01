Carmelo Anthony scores 23, leads Lakers past Rockets 95-85

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points in a reserve role and Russell Westbrook added 20 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 95-85 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Anthony Davis had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and LeBron James scored 15 points in the Lakers’ fourth win in five games after opening the season with two losses.

Eric Gordon scored 17 points and Christian Wood had 16 for the Rockets, who lost their fourth straight at the start of a five-game road trip.

Anthony had another dynamic game in his first season with Los Angeles, hitting five 3-pointers and tying his career high with four blocked shots. The 19-year NBA veteran, who has led the Lakers in scoring twice already this season, had at least four blocks and two steals in a game for the first time since Dec. 2, 2003.

James went 6 for 19 in his second game back from a sore right ankle, but he had eight assists and seven rebounds.

Houston guard Jalen Green, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, finished with just seven points after getting in early foul trouble. The rebuilding Rockets trailed by 24 points in the first half and 28 in the fourth quarter before a late rally to trim the deficit.

TIP-INS

Rockets: G Kevin Porter Jr., who played at nearby USC, was back in the starting lineup. A sprained left ankle forced him out of Thursday’s game against Utah. He played against the Lakers at Staples Center for the first time in his career … F Danuel House Jr. (right foot) missed the game and is expected to miss Tuesday’s game as well.

Lakers: C Dwight Howard (neck stiffness) didn’t play … Many of the Lakers dressed up for Halloween, including James as Freddy Krueger and Rajon Rondo as Wolverine. … Coach Frank Vogel said his family was giving out a mixed bag of treats, which had Baby Ruth, Nestle Crunch, Butterfinger and Whoppers among them.

UP NEXT

A rematch on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports