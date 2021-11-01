Taiwan confirms five more imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported five imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,417.

The five imported cases include three men and two women, with their ages ranging between 10 and 50. They traveled from Ukraine (case 16523), Myanmar (case 16524), Indonesia (cases 16525, 16526), and Nepal (case 16527). They had all arrived in Taiwan on Oct. 29.

As of press time, 16,417 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,774 imported cases, 14,589 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 110 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 847 people have died.