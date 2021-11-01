帥氣越南小王子紅回台灣 　台商之子曝跨國思鄉情 | Vietnamese-Taiwanese movie star promotes latest film at Miaoli Kite Festival

【看CP學英文】出生於越南的呂晉宇，雖然從小在越南生活，但由於台灣是屬人主義，爸爸是台商的他一直保有台灣國籍，且曾經在國中時回台灣讀書三年。

Vietnamese-Taiwanese Harry Lu (呂晉宇), was born and raised in Vietnam. Due to his father being a Taiwanese businessman, he was able to retain his Taiwanese nationality. Though he spent most of his childhood years in Vietnam, Lu never turned his back on Taiwan and even came to study for three years when he was in junior high school.

他在越南打籃球時，由於外表帥氣而被星探挖掘，逐漸走紅，成為越南新生代的當紅炸子雞。

When he was playing basketball in Vietnam, he was discovered by talent scouts because of his handsome appearance, and gradually became a popular celebrity in Vietnam.

近期他拍攝的國片《青春換日線》要上檔，他和導演杜榮峰與演員群晏柔中、孟翔、初孟軒在30日時參加苗栗風箏文化節宣傳，一起放飛印有「青春換日線」字樣的大型風箏。

His latest movie”Reborn” will be released soon, and he, along with director Du Jung-feng (杜榮峰) and actors Crystal Yen (晏柔中), Meng Hsiang (孟翔), and Chu Meng-hsuan (初孟軒) participated in a launch event held at the Miaoli Kite Festival (苗栗風箏文化節) on Oct. 30 to promote the film.

Together, they flew a large kite with the words “Reborn” printed on it.

呂晉宇主要生活和工作在越南，不過他每年都會回台灣一、兩次，中文也相當流利。

Lu mainly lives and works in Vietnam, but he returns to Taiwan once or twice a year and is fluent in Mandarin,

2013年以Harry Lu為藝名進入越南演藝圈，曾擔任電影《偶像》的男主角。

In 2013, he entered the Vietnamese entertainment industry under the stage name “Harry Lu” and once served as the leading actor of the film Than Tuong (偶像).

之後也拍過電影和連續劇，成為越南的人氣偶像。

He has since made many movies and TV series, making him a popular idol in Vietnam.

2017年時他發生車禍，導致鼻骨骨折，必須依靠呼吸器協助呼吸與治療，最終決定返回台灣治療，後續因手術和療程中斷了演藝事業。

In 2017, he had a car accident, resulting in a broken nasal bone. He had to rely on a respirator to assist in breathing and treatment and finally decided to return to Taiwan for treatment.

His subsequent career was interrupted due to surgery and treatment.

直到2019年才以越南電影「在妳身邊真好」復出，並在2020年時開始接演台灣的電視劇和電影。

It was not until 2019 that he came back into the film industry and took on the Vietnamese film “Thật tuyệt vời khi ở bên em” (“It’s good to be by your side, “在妳身邊真好), and in 2020 he began starring TV dramas and movies in Taiwan.

雖然多年來他主要在越南發展，不過他坦言希望未來可以跟台灣藝人如周杰倫合作。

Although he’s worked mainly in Vietnam for many years, he admitted that he hopes to someday collaborate with Taiwanese artists such as Jay Chou in the future.

而他主演的台灣電影《青春換日線》由於疫情因素，上映日期一波三折，終於敲定將在明年3月上映，這次劇組特地來到苗栗市參加風箏節，是實體宣傳的第一波，希望電影票房像風箏一樣，逆風依然飛揚，越飛越高。

His latest Taiwanese film “Reborn” encountered many twists and turns during filming due to the epidemic situation, and its release date was finally set to March 2022.

To promote the film, the cast and crew went to Miaoli City to participate in the Miaoli Kite Festival and expressed hopes that the box office of the movie will be like a kite: flying and flying higher and higher despite facing headwind.