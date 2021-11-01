Taiwan announces CNY quarantine rules to start on Dec. 14

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday that starting on Dec. 14 till Feb. 14, 2022, travelers returning to Taiwan for Chinese New Year will need to undergo 14 days of quarantine and 7 days of self-health management.

CECC Deputy Commander Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) remarked that those returning from high-risk countries will need to quarantine for 14 days in a government-run centralized quarantine center, while those returning from relatively safer countries will only need to isolate at a quarantine hotel at their own expense for 10 days and can return to self-quarantine at their homes for the following 4 days.

As the pandemic situation stabilizes in Taiwan and the vaccination coverage rate exceeds 70% of the population, the CECC stressed that quarantine hotels are still limited to one person per room.

However, family members or those who live under the same roof who traveled together can quarantine together.

The CECC reminded that as the hotel suites are quite small, it is advised that no more than two people share a room.

As for the following four days which can see travelers quarantining at home, the CECC added that they still hope that the public can follow the one person per household rule.

Nonetheless, if those going under quarantine have already received two doses of vaccines 14 days prior to their arrival, the CECC permits them to quarantine under the same roof, though in different rooms.

For people entering from non-high-risk countries, they will still need to take a PCR test upon arrival in Taiwan. On their 9th to 10th day of quarantine, they will need to take another PCR test.

Those who test negative for the virus can take a designated virus-prevention taxi home on the 11th day of quarantine, and finish their mandatory, 14-day quarantine at home.

They will need to take another test before their quarantine period ends, and continue to practice self-health management for the following seven days.

They will also need to take another test on their 6th to 7th day of self-health management to complete the process, the CECC added.