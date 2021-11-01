AP source: Titans' Henry has potential season-ending injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge says NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry is having tests to check his right foot for an injury that could potentially end his season.

Henry is having tests Monday after finishing a 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not commented on the injury. Titans coach Mike Vrabel is scheduled to talk to reporters later Monday afternoon.

ESPN.com first reported the injury and its potential severity.

The two-time NFL rushing champ went to the bench early in Sunday’s game and took his shoe off before returning. Henry finished with 28 carries for 68 yards and a 2.4-yard average that was his lowest this season. He played 54 of the 73 offensive snaps.

The 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year did not talk to reporters after the game.

Henry leads the NFL with 937 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. He also has a league-high 219 rushes, well ahead of the next leading rusher Joe Mixon of Cincinnati (137).

The Titans (6-2) currently sit atop the AFC as the No. 1 seed and have won four in a row.

