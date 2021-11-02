‘Accumulated points system’ will determine migrant worker entry order: MOL

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) announced on Monday that an “accumulated points system” (積分制) will be used to determine the entry order of migrant workers expected at the end of November.

The MOL had previously revealed that migrant workers from Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines will be allowed into Taiwan as part of the first stage, regardless of their industries.

On the epidemic-prevention front, priority will be given to those who have received two doses of vaccines. They will also need to take a PCR test three days before boarding their flight and will need to quarantine in individual rooms when they arrive.

In addition, they will need to take another PCR test upon arrival and will need to undergo a 14-day quarantine period as well as a 7-day self-health management period.

MOL Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) announced that evaluation criteria of the adopted “accumulated points system” will include whether migrant workers are fully vaccinated, the epidemic situation in their respective country of origins, and the employer’s epidemic-prevention preparations.

The points given to fully vaccinated individuals will be higher than those who have not been vaccinated; more points will also be given to countries who have managed to keep the pandemic situation under control, reports say.

Meanwhile, if employers who hire migrant workers show that they provide single suites with individual bathrooms, the points received will be higher than those who provide multi-person dormitories.

The integrated points of the three criteria listed will become the basis for the re-introduction of migrant workers into Taiwan.

Hsu added that the number of migrant workers allowed into Taiwan will need to match the quarantine capacity provided by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

At present, it has been reported that the central government will provide around 1,700 beds for the MOL for migrant workers, though it may be adjusted in the future depending on the situation.

The MOL added that they are fully aware of the pandemic situation in the Southeast Asian countries, with Indonesia recently dropping to no more than 1,000 COVID-19 daily cases, while Thailand has seen an increase of more than 1,000 cases reported daily.

To this, the MOL said they are taking into account the shortage of labor in Taiwan and the importance of virus prevention to adopt stricter measures and try to obtain satisfactory results that would benefit Taiwanese all-around.