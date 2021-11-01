NHL suspends Canadiens forward Paquette 2 games for boarding

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette for two games without pay on Monday for boarding Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Ducks’ 4-2 win over Montreal on Sunday in Anaheim. Paquette was given a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding.

He will forfeit $9,500 in salary. Paquette will be eligible to return when Montreal hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

