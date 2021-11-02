赤裸裸的歧視！本勞、移工「同工不同酬」亟需改善｜’Unequal pay’ between domestic and foreign labors need to change: Lin Li-chan

【看CP學英文】曾是新住民立委的林麗蟬，剛剛接任國民黨婦女部主任，除了持續耕耘新住民議題，她也參與婦女權益的推動。

Lin Li-chan (林麗蟬), a new immigrant, former legislator, has just taken over as the director of the Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) Women’s Department. Besides working hard on issues regarding new immigrants, she also participated in promoting women’s rights and interests.

林麗蟬表示，婦女議題可以關注的面向很多元，包括在地和移民的婦女議題未來都將密切關注，目前已經在與各團體積極討論中。

Lin said that there are many facets to women’s issues. She added that whether it be local women’s issues or that of new immigrants, she is actively discussing them with various groups to try and find a satisfactory solution.

當四方報記者問到她認為新住民最迫切需改善的問題，她認為「同工不同酬」亟需相關單位重視。

When asked by 4-Way Voice about her thoughts on what she thought was the most urgent problem for new immigrants that needed improvement, she replied that “unequal pay” urgently needs the attention of relevant units.

長期以來，移工薪資大多比台灣本勞低，然而工作內容相同，甚至移工需要做更多、工時更長也時有所聞。

For a long time, the wages of migrant workers remain mostly lower than those of domestic laborers in Taiwan. However, the job descriptions are the same, and sometimes, migrant workers are required to do more and work longer hours.

近期最大的移工議題就是幾週前發生的「嘉義33名移工領不到夜班津貼罷工」事件，該公司部分移工不滿月薪未達勞基法規定的24000元、國定假日上班沒有給付加班費而罷工兩日，最大的訴求則是夜班未比照台籍員工，同樣發給夜班津貼。

A recent issue that occurred a few weeks ago involving migrant workers in Taiwan is the strike 33 migrant workers undertook after receiving night shift allowances.

Some of the migrant workers in the company were dissatisfied that their monthly salaries did not reach the required NT$24,000 stipulated by the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), and were not given overtime pay for work on national holidays.

After going on a strike for two days, they appealed that they were not given the same allowances for working night shifts as native laborers.

民間非營利組織 TIWA 台灣國際勞工協會長期以來針對此議題發聲，曾在2020年年底參與「移工本勞，同工同酬，Equal Work Equal Pay」的訴求，當時TIWA曾公開表示，政府漠視長期產業發展偏廢、城鄉發展不均、層層轉包、派遣承攬，導致勞動條件下降，看護工長期低薪和高工時支撐殘破的長照體系，以及本勞薪資停滯、勞動法令逐年惡修等結構性問題。

The Taiwan International Workers’ Association (TIWA, 台灣國際勞工協會), a non-profit organization, has long called on the public to address this issue.

Near the end of 2020, they participated in an “Equal Work, Equal Pay” movement. At that time, TIWA publicly stated that the government ignored the long-term industrial development, uneven urban and rural development, subcontracting at different levels, and dispatching contracts, which led to the decline of working conditions.

TIWA pointed out then that the long-term low wages and long working hours of caregivers support the crumbling long-term care system and structural problems such as stagnant wages for local labor and the yearly deterioration of labor laws.

TIWA認為，被奴化的勞動條件也造成本勞的勞動條件向下沉淪，數據顯示，因為有更廉價的移工，本勞薪資難以提升，這也是工運團體長年高喊「移工越廉價，本勞越悲哀」的原因；正視移工與本勞是命運共同體，唯有攜手合作才能改善整體勞動環境。

TIWA believes that the terrible working conditions for migrant workers have also caused the working conditions of domestic workers to deteriorate, as data shows that because there are cheaper migrant workers, it is difficult to raise the wages of the domestic workers.

This is also why the union groups have been saying for many years that “the cheaper the migrant workers are, the sadder domestic workers are.”

It is essential to recognize that migrant workers and local workers are linked together and that only by working together can we improve the overall labor environment.