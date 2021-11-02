專訪／首位新住民立委林麗蟬　卸任後仍為移工撐起一片天 | Taiwan’s first new immigrant legislator continues efforts in helping others after leaving office

【看CP學英文】林麗蟬是台灣首位新住民立法委員，雖然已卸任，但仍持續關注新住民議題。

Lin Li-chan (林麗蟬) is the first new immigrant legislator in Taiwan, and even though she has left office, she continues to follow closely the issues new immigrants face in Taiwan.

當四方報團隊對她進行專訪時，她露現階段在不同崗位上，依然持續推動新住民議題。

During a recent interview with 4-Way Voice, she revealed that though she is in a different position and is no longer a legistlator, she continues to promote issues concerning new immigrants.

除了放眼新住民，她對移工、黑戶寶寶和懷孕外籍配偶的權益，都十分重視。

In addition to new immigrants, she also places great importance on the rights and interests of migrant workers, children of undocumented migrant workers, and pregnant foreign spouses.

林麗蟬過去長期從事社區服務工作，邁入政壇後推動多項婚姻移民政策變革，並為新住民喉舌。

Having previously discovered a passion for community service, Lin later entered into politics, promoting a number of marriage immigration policy changes and thus becoming the mouthpiece of new immigrants.

此外，她曾任高雄市府市政顧問、獲中華民國十大傑出青年，同時也是新住民子女海外培力計畫發起人。

She was also a municipal advisor for the Kaohsiung City Government, won the 51st Ten Outstanding Young Persons Award, and was the initiator of the Overseas Training Program for the Children of New Immigrants (新住民子女海外培力計畫).

其實，踏入政壇前，林麗蟬還是移民署彰化縣服務站的通譯志工，協助解決新住民難題；擔任立委後，縱使問政和服務再忙，她每個月固定回「娘家」，現在大多數時候也都在彰化服務，為新住民貢獻心力。

In fact, before entering politics, Lin was also an interpreter at the National Immigration Agency, Changhua County Service Center (移民署彰化縣服務站), and her work mainly involved helping new immigrants resolve any issues or problems they face.

After becoming a legislator, she regularly returned to her hometown every month despite the increase in her workload. Nowadays, she also serves in Changhua most of the time and helps newly arrived immigrants.

談到政府在新住民政策上還有哪些地方可以做得更好，她表示：「移工和新住民議題是非常廣大的，這塊能討論得很多。」

In reference to what the government can do better on the new immigrants’ related policy, she emphasized that new immigrant and migrant worker issues encompass many different layers and are topics worth discussing.

「我覺得真要說的話，包括黑戶寶寶、移工的休閒育樂等等議題，我在立法院時請勞動部一定要編這些預算，而且一定要有『具體的方向和實施辦法』，但最後勞動部只做方向，具體的預算沒有下來。」

“When I was in the Legislative Yuan, I asked the Ministry of Labor (MOL) to compile budgets and have ‘specific directions and implementation measures’ for issues regarding newborns of undocumented migrant workers and recreation centers for them. However, in the end, the MOL only provided possible directions, but did not come up with specific budgets,” Lin said.

她舉例，像是撥預算給移工辦足球比賽，或是多重視他們的休閒，都是可進一步加強並且落實，不要讓移工朋友們來台灣只有「工作」，而沒有多元的管道去放鬆和休憩。

She listed an example of when she was calling for the MOL to make a budget for migrant workers to host a soccer match, hoping that the government would pay more attention to their leisure activities.

Lin stressed that they can further strengthen and implement relevant policies, adding that Taiwan should not let migrant workers come to Taiwan only to” work “, but to also have access to multiple channels to relax and have fun.

而她所關心的「黑戶寶寶」，則是指至今仍無國籍的小孩，是移工朋友們來台灣後產下的新生兒，但在採用「屬人主義」的台灣，移工小孩即使在台灣出生，也無法取得我國國籍，如果沒有隨著媽媽回國，就會被認定是滯留在台的「無國籍小孩」。

As for the children of undocumented migrant workers, they are stateless as they are newborns of those who seek work in Taiwan with different nationalities.

As Taiwan law indicates that only the children of a Taiwanese can be “Taiwanese,” even if migrant workers bear their children in Taiwan, the babies cannot acquire Taiwanese nationality.

If they do not return home with their mothers, they will be regarded as “stateless children” stranded in Taiwan.

黑戶寶寶不能上正規學校，即便現在能以寄讀方式到學校唸書，也拿不到畢業證書，「就像人球一樣被踢來踢去，黑戶寶寶的議題也該被國家重視。」林麗蟬說。

Stateless children are unable to attend schools, and even if they somehow manage to take classes, they will not be able to get a diploma.

“It’s as if they’re being kicked around like a human soccer ball; the government should pay more attention to this issue,” Lin said.

根據內政部統計，全台已有71萬東南亞移工，而行蹤不明的失聯移工高達5萬多人，其中女性佔了一半以上。

According to the statistics provided by the Ministry of the Interior (MOI, 內政部), there are around 710,000 Southeast Asian migrant workers in Taiwan, and there are more than 50,000 undocumented migrant workers whose whereabouts are unknown, of which more than half are women.

從2013年到現在，接獲通報的非法移工黑戶寶寶人數，高達數千人，甚至有人推估實際的黑戶寶寶人數逼近2萬人。

From 2013 to 2021, the number of stateless babies who have been listed has reached thousands, and experts have even estimated that the actual number is closer to 20,000.

由於擔憂行蹤曝光可能被遣返回國，導致不少非法移工帶著黑寶寶四處逃亡，只能過一天算一天，導致悲劇時有所聞，已成為急待解決的人權問題。

Because of the fear that undocumented migrant workers may have about their whereabouts being exposed leading to them being repatriated, many undocumented migrant workers have fled with their children, taking it one day at a time.

As a result, tragedies often occur making it an urgent human rights issue, in desperate need to be resolved.