Pacers snap 4-game losing streak, rout Spurs 131-118

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Myles Turner added 19 points to lead the Indiana Pacers past struggling San Antonio 131-118 Monday night.

It was a welcome change for the Pacers, who snapped a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in eight games under new coach Rick Carlisle.

Dejounte Murray finished with 16 points and Derrick White had 13 to lead San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four of their last five with the only win coming Saturday at defending NBA champion Milwaukee.

But after the opening minutes in Indianapolis, the Spurs never had a chance.

Indiana opened the game by going 8 of 10 from 3-point range and taking a 43-31 lead after one quarter. Then, unlike their previous games, the Pacers continued accelerating. By halftime, the Pacers extended the margin to 78-56 and had five players in double figures.

San Antonio couldn’t get closer than 18 until the final minutes in its most lopsided loss this season.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Devin Vassell scored 15 points and Jakob Poeltl had 11 points six rebounds. … White finished with seven assists and Murray had six. … San Antonio played without forward-center Zach Collins (ankle) and former Pacers guard Doug McDermott (knee). … The Spurs had won their last two games in Indy, but have lost four straight in San Antonio.

Pacers: Despite being without guards Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Jeremy Lamb (sprained ankle) and forwards T.J. Warren (foot) and Isaiah Jackson (knee), Indiana still posted season-high scoring totals in the first quarter, first half and third quarter (31). … Sabonis had six assists and Turner had eight rebounds, while T.J. McConnell had 10 points and 10 assists. … Carlisle is now tied with Nate McMillan (183) for the third-most wins in the franchise’s NBA era. Carlisle won 181 games in his first head coaching stint with the Pacers. … Twenty-five service members were sworn into office at halftime of the game.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Popovich and Carlisle squared off dozens of times during Carlisle’s 13-year tenure in Dallas, and there’s a mutual respect between two of the three active coaches with the most career wins.

Before the game, Carlisle told reporters that when he took a year off, he visited San Antonio’s training camp at the invitation of Popovich. Just how much does Carlisle think of Popovich?

“Popovich, to me, he’s the greatest of the great,” Carlisle said.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Heads home Wednesday to take on Dallas.

Pacers: Finish a three-game homestand Wednesday against New York.

