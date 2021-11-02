Anthony's 31 leads Magic to 115-97 win against Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cole Anthony scored a season-high 31 points and Wendell Carter Jr. chipped in 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Orlando Magic came from behind to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-97 on Monday night.

Rookie Franz Wagner had 28 points for Orlando, which snapped a four-game losing streak, while Minnesota native Jalen Suggs scored 15 points. The Magic trailed by 11 late in the third quarter before rallying with a strong night from the 3-point line by Anthony.

Anthony shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 6 of 11 3s. Orlando made 24 of 30 from the free-throw line, compared to 11 of 19 for the Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 16 rebounds for Minnesota, which played the second half without starting point guard D’Angelo Russell because of a right ankle sprain. Russell finished with three points and three assists in 17 minutes.

Anthony Edwards added 24 points for the Wolves, who have lost three of four.

Despite a big disadvantage in size, Minnesota had success going inside against the Magic. The Wolves scored 38 of their points in the paint. Orlando started three players who are 6 foot 10 or taller.

But the Wolves often settled for outside shots and went 14 of 51 (27.5%) from beyond the arc.

Anthony sparked the comeback in the third as Orlando used an 18-3 run to take an 83-79 lead. Anthony hit three 3s during the run and the Magic didn’t trail again.

TIP-INS

Magic: Gary Harris missed the game with a left ankle sprain. It’s the first game he’s missed with the injury, but was out earlier this season with a right hamstring injury. … Carter had his fourth double-double in eight games this season. … Suggs, the fifth-overall pick in this summer’s draft out of Gonzaga, played his first NBA game in Minnesota. He got a big cheer when announced in the starting lineup from a crowd of friends and family. Suggs was born in St. Paul, Minn., and won three state championships for Minnehaha Academy.

Timberwolves: Patrick Beverly was inactive with left calf soreness, the first game he’s missed with the injury. … Jaden McDaniels, one of Minnesota’s few big men, started and picked up three fouls in the first four minutes of the game. He fouled out in the fourth with five points in 17 minutes. … Backup center Naz Reid scored 10 points off the bench but was limited in the second half with an apparent shoulder injury after taking a forearm from Orlando’s Mo Bamba in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Magic: Home against Boston on Wednesday night.

Timberwolves: Start a home back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports