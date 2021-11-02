Four imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported four imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,421.

The four imported cases include three men and one woman, with their ages ranging between 40 and 70. They traveled from the US (cases 16528, 16529), Indonesia (case 16530), and Thailand (case 16531). They had all arrived in Taiwan on Oct. 31.

As of press time, 16,421 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,778 imported cases, 14,589 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 110 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 847 people have died.