Why do Indonesians love Indomie instant noodles so much?

TAIPEI (The China Post) — If you ask any Indonesian their favorite food or snacks, nine times out of ten, Indomie instant noodles (營多麵) will make the list.

For them, it is not only tasty, cheap but also easy to cook. This instant noodle is even known as “cuisine that even the poor can enjoy.”

It has been extremely popular in Indonesia for decades and its sales overseas are not half bad either.

For migrant workers working in foreign countries, eating Indomie is one of the best ways to cure their homesickness, even for just a moment.

Indomie instant noodles have accompanied many migrant workers to all parts of the world; originally, it was merely a type of comfort food that migrant workers eat to relieve their feelings of homesickness.

However, having tested the tasty noodles, employers and locals from various countries also fell in love with them, making it a unique “food culture” around the world.

In addition to Hong Kong, Indonesian groceries stores in Taiwan also stock Indomie instant noodles. As one of the world’s largest Muslim nations, Indonesia’s Indomie noodles meet the Halal standards for food; therefore, making it one of the most popular foods in the Middle East as well as Nigeria in North Africa.

Indomie instant noodles are the product of Indofood CBP (營多食品), the largest food company in Indonesia. It was created in 1970 and was introduced into the Taiwan market around the 2000s.

With its special packaging and extremely low price, it has won the favor of the Taiwanese people and is also a great choice for many at the end of the month when budgets are tight.

Indomie has launched many different flavors over the years; in addition to the classic Indonesian fried noodles and spicy fried noodles flavors, Indomie also debuted a limited edition “Taiwanese flavor” in the past.

As Indomie won more hearts around the world, consumers began concocting creative eating methods to elevate the taste.

The most common and classic way to eat Indomie is to add a fried egg, but many social media users suggest adding seasoning and ingredients to up the ante, including mayonnaise, katsuobushi, kimchi, cheese slices, and more.

Nowadays, there are even Indomie cakes, Indomie ice cream, and Indomie sushi, amazing consumers with its multi-faceted ways of being enjoyed.

Indomie instant noodles are now sold in more than 80 countries around the world. In 2019, Indomie’s BBQ chicken flavor noodles even ranked first in the Los Angeles Times Ramen Noodles list, and its classic flavor was also ranked 10th on the list.

For many Indonesians, Indomie is not only comfort food, but also the pride of their people.

With a population of 260 million, Indonesia is the world’s second-largest instant noodle market, with an annual consumption of about 13.2 billion packs which is second only to China, according to the World Instant Noodles Association (世界泡麵協會).

According to the Kantar Worldpanel’s recent brand footprint (凱度品牌足跡報告), Indomie is sold in more than 60 countries around the world, and is especially popular in Africa.