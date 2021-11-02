Man rappels out of quarantine room for beer in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Have a craving for a beer? Don’t break quarantine to indulge that impulse, or you’ll be met with a heavy fine.

Kaohsiung city government’s police bureau in Yancheng District (高雄鹽埕分局) reported on Tuesday that a man violated quarantine rules by rappelling out of his room on Oct. 29 because he had a “craving for beer.”

The man surnamed Hsu (許) told the police that after being under quarantine for many days, he had a sudden craving for beer. As he understood that he couldn’t step out the door for one, he decided to rappel out of his room using the emergency escape sling outside his window on the second floor.

The 43-year-old then headed to a nearby convenience store to buy beer; however, as the convenience store requires all customers to register in the name-based system before entry, his quest for beer was cut short.

Hsu said he then took the same way back but was met with the police. He expressed regret over his impulsive behavior but is still likely to be fined under the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法).

The Kaohsiung City Government Department of Health (高雄市衛生局) stated that the man has violated Article 58 of the Communicable Disease Control Act.

If those who are under home quarantine leave their designated quarantine place without permission and risk infecting others, they can be fined between NT$100,000 to NT$1 million.