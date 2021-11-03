體育主播分享與移工相處之道　自曝「強迫」移工放假休息｜Sports anchor shares experience of encouraging migrant workers to take time off

【看CP學英文】緯來體育台資深主播蔡明里已經退休2個月，但仍經常在臉書上分享生活與網友互動。

Senior sports newscaster of Videoland Television Network (VL) Sports (緯來體育台) Tsai Ming-li (蔡明里) has been retired for 2 months, but he still often shares updates on his daily life on Facebook with social media users.

他近日透露，他現在每週日都會在老家待一整天，並「強迫」家裡請的印尼籍看護娜娜出門休假散心，引發網友討論。

He recently revealed that he now goes back home every Sunday, and “forces” Nana, an Indonesian migrant caregiver hired by his family, to go out for vacation and relax.

After the revelation was made, it sparked a conversation among his online followers.

蔡明里在臉書上表示娜娜曾經很長一段時間，都選擇不休假，一方面是台北她不太熟悉，二方面她覺得出去容易亂花錢。

Tsai revealed on Facebook that for a long time after Nana began taking care of his family members, she chose not to take a vacation for long periods at a time.

On the one hand, she was not familiar with Taipei, and on the other, she felt that it would be too easy to spend money on frivolous things if she went out.

但蔡明里覺得無論如何，休假出去走一走是必要的，所以在他退休後，原則上就「強迫」她要週休一日，休假當天錢也照給，鼓勵她適時放鬆。

However, Tsai said he felt that it was necessary for her to take a vacation every now and then. Therefore, after he retired, he “forced” her to take a day off every week with pay, and encouraged her to relax during her time off.

他也藉機分享自己眼中與移工的相處之道，「以前有些雇主會不讓她們放假，說什麼會學壞、逃跑，但現在都有手機、群組，她們的資訊都很流通，她們可以交流很多事情，加上她們也意識到自身的權益，因此我認為最好的相處之道，就是合法並彼此尊重，這樣才能比較穩定與長久」。

He also took the opportunity to share his own way of getting along with migrant workers.

“In the past, some employers would not let them take a holiday, saying that they would come under bad influence and run away, but now they all have mobile phones and chat groups,” Tsai said.

“They can share so much with each other, communicate about a lot of things, and are also aware of their own rights and interests.”

Tsai said, “Therefore, I think the best way to get along is to provide what they deserve according to rules and regulations, and respect each other, so that our relationship with them can be more stable and long-lasting.

此外，他還透露，娜娜在印尼有自己的事業，員工數更達到55人，因此自己私底下都叫她「老闆」，更大讚「一個月入1萬多的女性，來台近十年能夠建立起自己的事業，或許有些機緣巧合，但本質上還是靠她的堅持與努力吧？」

In addition, he also revealed that Nana has her own career in Indonesia, and has 55 employees working under her.

Due to this, he often calls her “boss”, and praised her immensely stating that for “a woman who earns a little more than NT$10,000 a month, Nana was able to build her own career after coming to Taiwan for nearly ten years.”

“Maybe it’s just chance, but in essence, it truly depends on her persistence and hard work.”

一番發文引發網友好奇，紛紛在留言中請蔡明里有空分享一下娜娜的故事：「請娜娜組第六隊蔡團長當總教練」、「下次可以開一集直播暢談團長和老闆的故事」、「那為何她願意來當看護呢？可以請團長更新老闆的故事嗎」、「她的員工要比體育台多了」。

The post was well-received by Tsai’s fans with many asking him to share more stories about their interactions in the future.

Some also asked Tsai to invite Nana to become “head coach” for Tsai’s team, while others asked if they would be willing to host a live talk show sharing both perspectives of migrant workers and their employers in Taiwan.

Many also wondered why she would choose to become a caregiver in Taiwan if she had a business back home.

Others jokingly commented that her employees have surpassed that of those working on sports TV channels.