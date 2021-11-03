Votes still being tallied in close Stamford mayor race

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Votes were still being counted late Tuesday night in a close race for mayor in Stamford, Connecticut, between a two-term state legislator and a former Major League Baseball manager.

The contest pits Democratic state Rep. Caroline Simmons, who defeated the city’s incumbent mayor in a Democratic primary, against hometown celebrity Bobby Valentine, a former Republican who is running as an unaffiliated candidate. Both campaigns said the final tally could be determined by absentee ballots.

“The in-vote ballots have been counted. It’s paper thin, (that’s) what the difference is,” Valentine told his supporters, who braved a chilly November night to gather on a waterfront boardwalk.

Referring to absentee ballots, Valentine said, “Depending on how that swings, is going to be how this election swings.”

Meanwhile, Simmons’ campaign supporters were waiting on results at a nearby brewery. “It’s going to be a long night tonight,” said Attorney General William Tong, a Democrat from Stamford.

In his baseball career Valentine, 71, managed the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers and the Japanese Pacific League’s Chiba Lotte Marines. He also owned a chain of restaurants and served as the city’s public safety director and as a college athletic director. Simmons, 35, co-chairs the General Assembly’s Commerce Committee and works at Yale University on maternal mental health policy. She previously worked at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on domestic and international terrorism issues.

The Republican candidate dropped out of the competitive race and is backing Valentine for mayor of Stamford, Connecticut’s fastest-growing city.

Polls closed at 8 p.m., the same time all absentee ballots had to be received by local election officials. As in last year’s presidential election, voters were able to use the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse this year to vote absentee and drop off their ballots in boxes in locations across the city.