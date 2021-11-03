CECC authorizes re-opening of borders to migrant workers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) has received the green light from them to re-open borders to migrant workers.

Owing to the escalating pandemic situation in Taiwan in May, the CECC had temporarily closed off borders to migrant workers, resulting in a shortage of

workers in Taiwan in recent months.

To this, Chen said that the MOL can once again welcome migrant workers into Taiwan, but asked them to watch out for the time between Dec. 14 to Feb. 14, 2022, when many would be returning for Chinese New Year.

Chen explained that to accommodate returnees during the annual holiday, the CECC has arranged for around 3000 to 3500 centralized quarantine centers.

Amid concerns that too many people entering Taiwan at once may result in increased risks of COVID-19 infections, Chen reminded the MOL to limit entries during that time.