Terry extends point streak to 9 as Ducks blank Devils 4-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry had two goals and an assist to extend his point streak to nine games, John Gibson made 28 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0 Tuesday night.

Terry’s three-point night gives him the NHL’s longest active and overall point streak with seven goals and five assists during the nine-game span. It is the longest point streak by an Anaheim player since Getzlaf had an 11-game run during the 2015-16 season.

Gibson recorded his 23rd career shutout in his 330th appearance. It is also his fifth win in seven games against the Devils.

Ryan Getzlaf had a power-play goal and two assists while Isac Lundestrom added a short-handed score for the Ducks, who have earned a point in four straight games and have won two straight in regulation for the first time this season.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 shots for New Jersey, which was blanked for the first time this season.

Terry scored on a one-timer while the Ducks had a two-man advantage off Getzlaf’s pass to give the Ducks a 2-0 lead at 3:48 of the second period. He tallied his seventh goal 3:31 into the third period on a 2-on-1 with a wrist shot past Bernier’s short side.

Getzlaf, who became the Ducks’ career leader in points on Sunday, has a goal and five assists in his last four games. The Ducks’ captain scored his first goal of the season at 12:05 of the first period with a slap shot from the top of the right faceoff circle. Getzlaf was also able to take advantage of Bernier being screened by Sonny Milano.

Lundestrom, who has a point in five straight games, took advantage of a turnover deep in the Devils’ defensive zone and put a backhander into the net for his second goal of the season at 7:19 of the third period.

POWERING UP

Anaheim has 10 power-play goals, which is tied for second in the league. It is quite a turnaround for a team that scored only 11 during last season’s shortened 56-game schedule.

UP NEXT

Devils: Remain in Southern California to face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Ducks: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports