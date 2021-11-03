Taiwan reports seven imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported seven imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,428.

Today also marks the ninth straight day Taiwan hasn’t reported a local infection case since Oct. 25.

The seven imported cases include three men and four women, with their ages ranging between 10 and 70. They traveled from the US (cases 16532), Russia (case 16533), Indonesia (case 16534), Malaysia (case 16535), Thailand (case 16536) and the Philippines (cases 16537, 16538). They arrived in Taiwan between Oct. 16 and Nov. 1.

As of press time, 16,428 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,785 imported cases, 14,589 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 110 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 847 people have died.