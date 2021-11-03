Taichung Shopping Festival criticized for not updating English webpage

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taichung Shopping Festival (台中購物節) came under fire from city councilors on Wednesday after failing to update its English webpage nearly a month into the event.

Director of the Economic Development Department (經濟發展局) under the Taichung City Government Chang Feng-yuan (張峯源) addressed the issue saying that due to the pandemic, international travelers haven’t been allowed into the country. Therefore, they failed to notice that the English version of the website hadn’t been updated.

The failure to update the webpage was bashed by city councilors who pointed out that Taichung City mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) had previously emphasized, in the past, that the festival was aimed to raise international exposure of the city.

She had remarked that she hoped it would be included as one of the most famous shopping festivals in the world, reminiscent of the likes of Hong Kong, Singapore, and Italy.

City councilors criticized Chang’s explanation that the failure to update the webpage was due to the pandemic as there are residents in Taiwan who need to read English, including migrant workers who have just arrived.

They credited the three main problems of the website to its messy design, its outdated information, and its lack of information in English.

City councilors called on the city government to remedy the situation as soon as possible as the festival approaches its 26th day of the two-month event.

The Taichung Shopping Festival began on Oct. 10 and will be held until Dec. 9.