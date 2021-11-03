Taiwan removes three countries from COVID-19 ‘high-risk countries’ list

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday that India, England, and Myanmar will be removed from the “key high-risk countries” (重點高風險國家) list starting on Nov. 6.

The countries were previously placed on the list as they had serious outbreaks concerning the Delta variant virus; however, as things stabilized in the areas, the CECC stated that passengers arriving from the above-mentioned countries will be allowed entry into Taiwan and resume previous quarantine measures.

This means passengers would need to submit negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights, report their quarantine residence in advance, and also undergo PCR testing after arrival.

In addition, they would need to take designated cars to their quarantine facilities and need to complete a 14-day mandatory quarantine. Another PCR test would be administered sometime between the 12th and 14th day of quarantine.

Arrivals would also need to comply with a subsequent 7-day self-health management period afterward and take a rapid-screening test to make sure they haven’t contracted the virus.

The CECC explained that control measures for passengers coming from high-risk countries had been in place since June 2021. As of the tally recorded on Oct. 31, 6,360 passengers had been quarantined at a centralized facility and 28 cases of Delta variants have since been detected.

The measures have effectively stopped the Delta variant viruses from spreading in the community, the CECC said.