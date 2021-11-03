450,000 may receive AZ, Moderna mixed vaccine shots: CECC head

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) estimated on Wednesday that around 450,000 people may have the opportunity to receive mixed vaccine shots of AstraZeneca (AZ) and Moderna vaccines soon.

Last month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) stated that they may begin administering mixed vaccine shots starting in November.

Chen remarked at a routine press conference today that except for those who have received both the first and second doses of Moderna vaccines, there is an estimated 450,000 people who will have the chance to receive Moderna vaccines as their second shots.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) added that since another batch of Moderna vaccines will arrive in November, they are considering the possibility of mixing vaccines.

According to Chen, there are about 590,000 Moderna vaccines available to local governments for now; with the leftover 500,000 doses plus the US’s recent donation of 1.5 million vaccines, there will be around 2 million Moderna vaccines available for the public.

He pointed out that Moderna vaccines will be given priority to about 1.05 million people waiting for their second dose, followed by about 770,000 people registering the first dose.

Finally, the remaining amount will be given to those who are open to the idea of accepting mixed vaccines.

Though it’s not definite when the CECC will provide that option, they have indicated that once they are sure of the Moderna vaccines’ arrival, they will announce follow-up measures.