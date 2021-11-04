MOL to provide subsidies to employers following minimum wage raise in 2022

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With the raising of minimum wage coming to Taiwan in 2022, the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) announced on Monday that they plan to allocate NT$4 billion to subsidize employers from the Employment Stability Fund (就業安定基金).

Next year will see the minimum monthly salary be adjusted to NT$25,250 while the hourly wage will be raised to NT$168.

Due to this, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部) and the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) plan to allocate NT$4 billion to help industries who may have been severely affected by the pandemic this year.

According to the plan drawn up by the MOL, major industries such as the service industry, the agriculture industry, tutoring centers, fitness centers, tourism industry, and some manufacturing industries which have faced a 15% decline in business in September and October compared to the same period last year will be eligible to apply for subsidies.

For every employee hired by businesses who meet the requirements, the company can receive NT$1,000 for every employee paid on a monthly salary and NT$560 for every employee with hourly pay.

Nonetheless, the new subsidy plan only applies to domestic employees; therefore, migrant workers are excluded from it.

The subsidy plan will last for six months, from January 2022 to June 2022.

Whether the plan will be adjusted to include migrant workers is yet to be determined as details are still being discussed between the MOEA and the MOL. Once everything is set, the proposal will be submitted to the Executive Yuan for approval.