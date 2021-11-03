Hard's Rock's Lupo to lead Atlantic City casino association

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Joe Lupo, president of the Hard Rock casino, is becoming the new leader of Atlantic City’s casino trade association.

Lupo was named president Tuesday of the Casino Association of New Jersey, which advocates for the city’s nine casinos and represents their interests in the state capitol of Trenton, among other responsibilities.

“I am prepared to lead the CANJ forward as we work to reinvigorate Atlantic City,” Lupo said in a statement. “Our industry is invested in this community, and we believe with continued hard work and determination, Atlantic City’s best days lie ahead.”

Lupo succeeds Terry Glebocki, the former CEO of the Ocean Casino Resort, who stepped down last month.

He takes over as the casinos continue to recover from the effects of the COVID19 pandemic, which depressed revenue earnings and employment.

New Jersey’s legal sports betting industry leads the nation but is poised to take a hit once neighboring New York begins offering mobile sports betting, which is expected sometime next year. On its other border, Pennsylvania already does.

The association has also been lobbying state legislators for measures to help improve the finances of the casinos, although they have stalled in the past year, and are likely to be the subject of renewed focus by the association.

Lupo has 35 years of experience in gambling the industry, serving as president of Hard Rock Atlantic City since 2018. He joined Hard Rock International in 2016 and previously served as president of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida.

He spent over three decades with Boyd Gaming, where he served as a senior executive at Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa for 13 years, helping to launch the casino when it first opened in 2003.

