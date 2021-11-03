AP Source: Giants C Buster Posey will announce retirement

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey plans to announce his retirement Thursday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because Posey had yet to make his decision public.

The Giants said last month that they would exercise Posey’s $22 million club option for the 2022 season as long as the veteran catcher wanted to keep playing after a stellar year.

Posey, whose contract includes a $3 million buyout, helped lead the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins and their first NL West title since 2012 by playing regularly down the stretch as he demonstrated his health and durability during his 12th major league season.

He batted .304 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs, showing his surgically repaired right hip had finally regained full strength three years post-op.

The 34-year-old Posey opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign to care for prematurely born adopted twin girls.

The Athletic first reported Posey’s pending retirement.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports