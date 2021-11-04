Su’ao Fishermen’s Association pitches construction plans for prayer room

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Migrant fishermen who have lived on fishing boats for a long time face many inconveniences in their lives. For many years, non-governmental organizations have been campaigning for their rights and interests to improve their working and living conditions.

The Yilan County Government has recently proposed plans to transform a center that previously hosted fishermen from China in Su’ao into a migrant fishermen’s multi-purpose building.

In addition to basic accommodation functions, it will also provide wireless network and prayer rooms. Detailed designs for the building is expected to be completed by mid-2022, and construction can hopefully be finished by the year’s end.

4-Way Voice had previously interviewed Rerum Novarum Center (新事社會服務中心) social worker Jason Lee (李正新) on the issue, and he pointed out that besides establishing clean and comfortable bathroom facilities, prayer rooms are equally important.

Lee, who had lived in Indonesia for 11 years before, often visits Indonesian fishermen working in Taiwan to understand their health and mental conditions.

He discovered during his visits that the fishermen hoped that they could have bathrooms with hot running water and prayer rooms like those built at bigger ports in Taiwan.

The Agriculture Department of Yilan County Government later announced on Oct. 26 that they plan to realize that request and allocate a NT$970,000 budget to complete it.

The Taiwan Fisheries Agency (漁業署) will subsidize NT$873,000 to help fund the project.

The county government pointed out that after further investigation, they realized that 61% of migrant fishermen reported being “generally satisfied” with the quality of living on boats.

Meanwhile, those feeling “extremely satisfied” or “satisfied” only make up about 30% while 9% reported being “dissatisfied.”

In the same poll, 67% of the migrant fishermen said they are willing to live in the new building, but 58% of them admitted that whether or not they will stay in the building will depend on the rent fee.

They also credited the attitude of the ship’s owner, the building’s overall environment, and whether they have friends to live with them as the main reasons that may affect the occupancy.

Currently, Yilan County is home to around 2,500 to 3,000 migrant fishermen. Due to the pandemic, the number has since dropped to around 1,600, with Indonesian fishermen making 70% of the population.

As fishermen from China have dropped as well, the old building which used to house them is left empty.

The local government hopes that with the new building plans, it will be able to house 195 migrant fishermen.

In addition, they hope to include hot showers, fitness and leisure centers, religious prayer rooms, and common areas for the fishermen to relax in, as well as a wireless network for them to connect with each other and family members back home.