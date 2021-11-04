Taiwan reports first local COVID-19 case in ten days

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one local and one imported COVID-19 case on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,430.

The local case reported today (case 16539) is a Taiwanese man in his thirties who began experiencing fatigue, had trouble breathing, and began losing his appetite on Oct. 19.

After coming down with a fever on Nov. 2 along with his other symptoms, he sought medical help and the infection was confirmed today. Health authorities are still looking into possible contacts of case16539.

Meanwhile, another imported case from Italy was reported today. Case 16540 is a Taiwanese man in his twenties who had traveled to the US for work in May. He later took a business trip to Italy on Oct. 25 and returned to Taiwan on Nov. 2.

He had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding and was tested again at the airport. His infection was confirmed today though he is currently asymptomatic; health authorities are also investigating possible contacts.

As of press time, 16,430 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,786 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 110 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 847 people have died.