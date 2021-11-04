China Airlines, EVA Air to resume flights to London in December

TAIPEI (The China Post) — China Airlines (中華航空) and EVA Air (長榮航空) announced at the World Travel Market (WTM, 倫敦旅展) on Wednesday that they will resume direct flights from Taipei to London starting in December.

The statements followed the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) recent announcement that England is no longer on the “key high-risk countries” list, meaning that passengers from the U.K. will not need to stay at a centralized government facility for their 14-day quarantine.

As countries around the world relaxed travel restrictions, China Airlines and EVA Air seemed determined to resume travel business as they had also recently announced their decision to resume flights to Indonesia starting in November.

The Central News Agency (中央社) reported that Director of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau in London Sylvia Lee (李思賢) said through this year’s event, she found that there are many potential travel partners who hope to have “original” travel destinations that boast of diverse, local cultures and down-to-earth tourism experiences.

She added that she is looking forward to the post-epidemic revival of the tourism industry and its growth in the future.