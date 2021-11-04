Police: Officer kills man to end Tulsa hostage situation

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a man who had taken a hostage during a confrontation outside a Tulsa convenience store Thursday, officials said.

The knife-wielding, apparently suicidal 36-year-old man had grown agitated inside the store about 12:30 p.m. and cut himself, Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.

Officers encountered the man inside the store and followed him outside and across the busy parking lot, working to de-escalate the situation. The man then grabbed and held his knife to the throat of a passing bicyclist, prompting an officer to shoot him, Meulenberg said.

The hostage was uninjured.